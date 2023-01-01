Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 836,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,695,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,091,000 after acquiring an additional 775,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,159,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $43.92 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.376 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

