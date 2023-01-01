Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $381,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.