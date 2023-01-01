Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $4,172,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $903,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 662.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $1,895,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 51,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $2,490,601.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,643,992 shares in the company, valued at $414,133,656.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

