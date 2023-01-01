Dfpg Investments LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $105.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.98.

