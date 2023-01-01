Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.35% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,463,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,274,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VCXA opened at $9.89 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

