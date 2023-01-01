Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 0.6% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Linde by 71.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 16.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $326.18 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.01. The firm has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

