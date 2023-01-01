McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 427.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,247 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 113.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Acute Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $2,315,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $11,344,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $3,655,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

