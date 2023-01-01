Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,374 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 29.7% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.5% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,782 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in Salesforce by 6.2% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $256.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,236 shares of company stock valued at $27,370,002. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

