Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.45. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

