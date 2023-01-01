Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 8,172 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 67,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 40,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE VLO opened at $126.86 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

