Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Price Performance

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $81.74 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

