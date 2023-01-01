Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $314,000 in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Black Spade Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Black Spade Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $294,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Black Spade Acquisition Stock Performance
BSAQ stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Black Spade Acquisition Co has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $10.02.
Black Spade Acquisition Company Profile
Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
