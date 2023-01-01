Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $314,000 in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Black Spade Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Black Spade Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $294,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Spade Acquisition alerts:

Black Spade Acquisition Stock Performance

BSAQ stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Black Spade Acquisition Co has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Black Spade Acquisition Company Profile

Black Spade Acquisition ( NYSE:BSAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.