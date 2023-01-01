iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,388 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.52 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.32.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

