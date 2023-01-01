Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after buying an additional 92,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,519,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Cintas stock opened at $451.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

