Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $63,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VIG stock opened at $151.85 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.32 and its 200-day moving average is $148.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.