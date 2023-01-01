Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,107 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

