Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,033,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,655,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Balchem by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Balchem Price Performance

Balchem stock opened at $122.11 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $169.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Balchem had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $244.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

