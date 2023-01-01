Annex Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,806 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $168,060,000 after buying an additional 778,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $109.94 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

