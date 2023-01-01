Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys New Stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.05% of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter valued at $734,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the third quarter valued at $2,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros alerts:

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRZN opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

About Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education, social media and dating, and ecommerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.