Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys Shares of 1,691 Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Balchem in the second quarter valued at about $11,902,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 26.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,464,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Balchem by 177.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 48,330 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 696,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,041 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Balchem in the second quarter valued at about $6,163,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of BCPC opened at $122.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.63. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $169.88.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). Balchem had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $244.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Balchem

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

