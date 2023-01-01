Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 456.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

South Jersey Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.60. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $608.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.86 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th.

South Jersey Industries Profile



South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

