Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

UFP Industries stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.47. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.99.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

