Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $236,000 in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $55,320.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

EXPO opened at $99.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $118.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.22.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

