Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes $241,000 Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.70. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMN. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

