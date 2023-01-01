Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases New Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,663,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,879,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 657.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 380,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter worth approximately $17,813,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.72. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $186,167.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,546.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $186,167.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,546.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $752,311.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,718 shares of company stock worth $1,653,303. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

