Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Agree Realty Stock Performance
Agree Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agree Realty (ADC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.