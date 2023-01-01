Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,661 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9,699.7% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 357,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:V opened at $207.76 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

