Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $59.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

