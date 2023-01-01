Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

