Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 32,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

