Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $207.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $391.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.07. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

