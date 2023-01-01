Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,319 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $207.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.07. The firm has a market cap of $391.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

