United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 147 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.1 %

AEP stock opened at $94.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

