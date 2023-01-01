Motive Wealth Advisors Invests $225,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.4% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.7% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 93.4% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 51.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFE opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $59.80.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

