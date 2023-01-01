Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.5% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

PFE stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.