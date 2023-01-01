United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,816 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAN. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,556,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,781,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,291,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.45.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

