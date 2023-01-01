iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $141.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.371 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

