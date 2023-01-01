United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $29.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

