United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 79.4% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

SUSL stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

