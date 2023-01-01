McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.29.

GWW stock opened at $556.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $580.48 and its 200 day moving average is $537.49. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

