Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $375.12 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $237.61 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.00 and its 200-day moving average is $356.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

