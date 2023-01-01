Crane Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Realty Income makes up 0.2% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

O stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

