Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Increased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

MLM opened at $337.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.30.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

