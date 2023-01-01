iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $131.29 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $154.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.64.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

