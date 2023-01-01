Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 36.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

CB stock opened at $220.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $223.05.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

