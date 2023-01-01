Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

