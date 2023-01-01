United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $337,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,973,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66,250.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $99.56 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $149.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average is $107.23.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

