Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 857 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Capital International Investors raised its position in Sempra by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $130,223,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,913,000 after acquiring an additional 543,539 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,680,000 after acquiring an additional 532,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $154.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.33. Sempra has a 1 year low of $129.69 and a 1 year high of $176.47.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

