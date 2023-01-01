Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter worth about $9,446,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 446,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 73,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 60,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of UNIT opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -666.59%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

