Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,454 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average is $81.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.181 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

